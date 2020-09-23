DESMOND (DESI) L.
MERRILL lll
December 3, 1974-
September 13, 2020
Clearwater, FL.- Desi was born in Gainesville, GA and moved to Columbus, GA when he was 4 years old. He attended Brookstone School and graduated from Glenwood High School where he was a member of the State Championship Football team. Desi receive a BA from Auburn University, an MA from LaGrange College and an Ed.S from the University of South Florida. He was a beloved teacher in the Pinellas County Florida School System for 16 years. He died at home in Clearwater, FL.
He is survived by two daughters, Alverine and Eileen Merrill as well as his parents, Buddy and Becky Merrill. There will be memorial services in St Petersburg, FL and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Auburn, AL at a later date. Memorials may be made to Alabama/NW Florida Chron's & Colitis Foundation , P.O. Box 59486 Birmingham, AL 35259 or your favorite charity
.