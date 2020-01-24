|
|
Dessie "Bud"
Davis
May 29, 1953-
January 8, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Dessie B. Davis, 66, of Phenix City, AL passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, GA.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm EST/2:00pm CST, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Hurtsboro, AL with Pastor Marlous Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Hurtsboro, AL.
Mr. Davis was born May 29, 1953 in Hurtsboro, AL to the late Mrs. Bertha Davis and the late Mr. Eddie L. Davis Sr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Rogers and two brothers, Eddie L. Davis Jr. and Sam Rogers Jr.
Mr. Davis is survived by a loving & devoted wife of over 20 years, Carolyn Davis; daughters, Kiana (Avery) Pittman and Tamekia (Brian) Pitts; sons, Raynard (Marlena) Davis and John (Kandice) Pitts; sisters, Corine (Joe) Collins, Corine (the late Roger) Rogers, Juanita (Eugene) Mathews, Lurlene (David) Johnson and Charlie Mae Daniels; brothers, John Henry (Catherine) Davis, Eddie C. (Bernice) Davis, Joe Nathan (Jean) Davis, Willie Davis, Jimmy (Princess) Rogers , Robert (Doretha) Davis, Tyrone (Tammie) Davis and Willie Jean (Michelle) Rogers; sisters-in-law, Michelle (Danny) Edwards, Jennifer (Kenny) Lawhorn, Darlene (Darrin) Savage and Joyce Pierce; brothers-in-law, Audwin Jenkins, Alvin Wayne (Jamie) Williams and Howard Pearce; five grandchildren; a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 24, 2020