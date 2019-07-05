|
Dessie
Thomas
November 20, 1916-
July 1, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Dessie Odell Thomas, 102, of Phenix City, AL died Monday, July 1, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Smiths Station, AL, with Rev. Tommy Davis, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the Church of Christ cemetery, Motts, AL. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Thomas was born November 20, 1916 in Lee County, AL to the late Ivory Mitchell and the late Gennie McCall-Mitchell.
Survivors include four daughters, Amie Rowell, Odessa Caldwell (James), Diann Hall and Ola McCoy (Jeffrey); two sisters, Mattie Perry and Ira Sims; one brother-in-law, Harold Abrams; 27 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 5, 2019