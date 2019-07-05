Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
Smiths Station, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dessie Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dessie Thomas


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dessie Thomas Obituary
Dessie
Thomas
November 20, 1916-
July 1, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Dessie Odell Thomas, 102, of Phenix City, AL died Monday, July 1, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Smiths Station, AL, with Rev. Tommy Davis, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the Church of Christ cemetery, Motts, AL. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Thomas was born November 20, 1916 in Lee County, AL to the late Ivory Mitchell and the late Gennie McCall-Mitchell.
Survivors include four daughters, Amie Rowell, Odessa Caldwell (James), Diann Hall and Ola McCoy (Jeffrey); two sisters, Mattie Perry and Ira Sims; one brother-in-law, Harold Abrams; 27 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now