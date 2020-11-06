Dexter B. "Boss Man"Trammell, Jr.January 7, 1970-November 2, 2020Columbus, GA- Dexter Bernard Trammell, Jr. 50 of Columbus, GA passed Monday, November 2, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center, Columbus, GA. Funeral services and visitation will be 2:00PM Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the chapel at Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Ave, 706-327-9293. Mr. Trammell was born January 7, 1970 in Columbus, GA to the union of Dexter B. Trammell, Sr and Shirley Grainger Walker. A graduate of Columbus High School, Dexter was a devoted father, friend and provider to his family. He had a love and passion for motorcycles, the love for his SCMC family and compassion for his MCSD students. He was employed with MCSD as a Bus Driver and with ResCare as a Host Home Provider. Dexter was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Anne Pearl Wyatt and Evelyn Trammell, grandfather Curtis Young, aunt, Helen Williams and his cousin, Felix Smith. On January 25, 2020 he married his soulmate of 18 years Lawonna Parks-Trammell, together they raised three sons, Dexter III, LaJuan & Leo, and daughter Janiah. He is survived by his parent's, mother Shirley Walker (Howard) and his father Dexter B. Trammell Sr. (Janice) and his aunt Jacqueline Jones; brothers and sisters closest to him, Chris Raiford (Cols), Rick Brown (Cols), Derrick Raiford (Cols), Montae Trammell (Tampa), James Hawkins (Cols), Curtis Trammell (Texas), Demetrius Trammell (Cols), Lalandus Newby (Cols), Shavetta Trammell (Texas), Tina Hall-Torbert (Cols), Kathy Harris (Cols), MeKessa Edwards (Cols) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.