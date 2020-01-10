Home

POWERED BY

Services
BATTLE-BATTLE FUNERAL HOME - PHENIX CITY
434 SOUTH SEALE ROAD
Phenix City, AL 36869
(334) 298-8951
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BATTLE-BATTLE FUNERAL HOME - PHENIX CITY
434 SOUTH SEALE ROAD
Phenix City, AL 36869
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Arie Baptist. Ch.
Hatchechubbee, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dexter Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dexter Moore


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dexter Moore Obituary
Dexter
Moore
June 26, 1965-
January 2, 2020
Columbus , GA- Dexter Moore was born June 26, 1965 in Hatchechubbe, AL. He was the son of the late Cubie and Annie Mae Moore. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:00 am EDT at Mt. Arrie Baptist Church, Hatchechubbee, AL, Rev. Jimmy Brooks, pastor. Visitation is today from 3-7pm Battle & Battle Funeral Home.
Dexter joined Mt. Arrie Baptist Church at an early age where he remained a faithful member until his death. Dexter attended Russell County High School, Hurtsboro, AL. He was a 1983 graduate of Kendrick High School, Columbus, GA, where he played Junior Varsity and Varsity football.
Dexter was a certified mechanic with the Firestone Company. He later moved to Fort Myers, Florida where he worked as a truck driver for GA Foods. Dexter led a full and engaging life. He was an avid hunter (deer) and loved to DJ for family and friends. He was preceded in death by his only brother, Earl Ivan Moore.
He is survived by one daughter, Ebony Moore (Fort Myers, FL); five siblings, Debbie Moore, Margaret Moore, Chanda Lucien (Byron), Columbus, GA, Daphne Moore, Smyrna, GA, Joann Jones, Hurtsboro, Alabama; sister-in-law, Mamie Moore, Columbus, Georgia; nieces and nephews: Shawanda Veals, LaToya Battle, Columbus, GA, Dr. Kimberly Whitley Carr, East Lansing, MI, Adrian Williams (Iraq), Chris and Corey Veals, Columbus, GA, Marty and Maurice Cortez, East Lansing, MI; two aunts Daisy and Linda Goode, Hatchechubbe, AL., devoted friend Mike Senior; dedicated cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dexter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -