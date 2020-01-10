|
Dexter
Moore
June 26, 1965-
January 2, 2020
Columbus , GA- Dexter Moore was born June 26, 1965 in Hatchechubbe, AL. He was the son of the late Cubie and Annie Mae Moore. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:00 am EDT at Mt. Arrie Baptist Church, Hatchechubbee, AL, Rev. Jimmy Brooks, pastor. Visitation is today from 3-7pm Battle & Battle Funeral Home.
Dexter joined Mt. Arrie Baptist Church at an early age where he remained a faithful member until his death. Dexter attended Russell County High School, Hurtsboro, AL. He was a 1983 graduate of Kendrick High School, Columbus, GA, where he played Junior Varsity and Varsity football.
Dexter was a certified mechanic with the Firestone Company. He later moved to Fort Myers, Florida where he worked as a truck driver for GA Foods. Dexter led a full and engaging life. He was an avid hunter (deer) and loved to DJ for family and friends. He was preceded in death by his only brother, Earl Ivan Moore.
He is survived by one daughter, Ebony Moore (Fort Myers, FL); five siblings, Debbie Moore, Margaret Moore, Chanda Lucien (Byron), Columbus, GA, Daphne Moore, Smyrna, GA, Joann Jones, Hurtsboro, Alabama; sister-in-law, Mamie Moore, Columbus, Georgia; nieces and nephews: Shawanda Veals, LaToya Battle, Columbus, GA, Dr. Kimberly Whitley Carr, East Lansing, MI, Adrian Williams (Iraq), Chris and Corey Veals, Columbus, GA, Marty and Maurice Cortez, East Lansing, MI; two aunts Daisy and Linda Goode, Hatchechubbe, AL., devoted friend Mike Senior; dedicated cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 10, 2020