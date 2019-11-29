|
|
Deyon
Wade
September 19, 1974-
November 23, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Deyon Wade, 45, of Phenix City, AL died Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Newnan, GA.
Funeral service will be 3:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Benton, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Wade was born September 19, 1974 in East Chicago, IN to Jean Wade and the late Richard Brown. He was employed with Elite Foam Solutions, Newnan, GA.
Survivors include fiancée, Tammy Walker, Fairburn, GA; mother, Jean Wade, Phenix City, AL; stepdad, Willie Brown, Hurtsboro, AL; seven children, Juavon Williams, Quantarius Allen, Alexis Wade, Deyon Wade, Jr. all of Phenix City, AL; Shaquantais Wade, Eufaula, AL; Taylor Wade and Karter Wade both of Fairburn, GA; maternal grandmother, Mary Wade, Phenix City, AL; two sisters, Shirley (Anthony) Tolbert, Hurtsboro, AL and Santosha (Anthony) Lockhart, Phenix City, AL; three brothers, Tommy (Tara) Wade, Benjamin Wade and Ernest Wade all of Phenix City, AL; three grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhme.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 29, 2019