Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:30 PM
C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Deyon Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deyon Wade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deyon Wade Obituary
Deyon
Wade
September 19, 1974-
November 23, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Deyon Wade, 45, of Phenix City, AL died Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Newnan, GA.
Funeral service will be 3:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Benton, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Wade was born September 19, 1974 in East Chicago, IN to Jean Wade and the late Richard Brown. He was employed with Elite Foam Solutions, Newnan, GA.
Survivors include fiancée, Tammy Walker, Fairburn, GA; mother, Jean Wade, Phenix City, AL; stepdad, Willie Brown, Hurtsboro, AL; seven children, Juavon Williams, Quantarius Allen, Alexis Wade, Deyon Wade, Jr. all of Phenix City, AL; Shaquantais Wade, Eufaula, AL; Taylor Wade and Karter Wade both of Fairburn, GA; maternal grandmother, Mary Wade, Phenix City, AL; two sisters, Shirley (Anthony) Tolbert, Hurtsboro, AL and Santosha (Anthony) Lockhart, Phenix City, AL; three brothers, Tommy (Tara) Wade, Benjamin Wade and Ernest Wade all of Phenix City, AL; three grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhme.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deyon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -