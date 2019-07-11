Diana Patricia

Wells Jones

May 2, 1968 -

July 7, 2019

Columbus, GA- Diana Patricia Wells Jones, age 51, of Columbus, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2019, after receiving tremendous medical support at the Columbus Hospice House, Columbus, Georgia. Diana was born in Schillingsfurst, Germany on May 2, 1968.

Diana is survived by her parents, Charles and Mathilde Wells; her sister, Susanne Youngblood; two brothers, Steven Wells and George Wells (Karen); nephews, Ben Wells, Logan Wells, Cameron Wells, and Jake Wells (Alyssa), and her beloved dogs, Zoie and Angel.

Diana was a 1986 graduate from Spencer High School. She worked as a Master Barber at first then became owner of the Northside Barbershop for nearly 20 years, located at 5727 Moon Rd, Columbus. Diana loved the outdoors, caring for dogs and taking vacations with her sweet sister, Susie. They enjoyed life together and always treated everyone with respect and dignity. Diana was known to be compassionate to anyone and would do more for others than for herself. She will be greatly missed by all her loyal customers, friends and family.

A celebration of life service will be held 3:00 P.M. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Striffler-Hamby's Edgewood Hall. Diana's customer and friend Lead Pastor, Brad Evangelista of CrossPointe Church will officiate this celebration and ceremony. The family will receive friends immediately following the service for their final good-bye to a wonderful daughter and friend.

In lieu of purchasing flowers, Diana would appreciate that her friends send a contribution to the PAWS Humane, Inc. at 4900 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31907 ( www.pawshumane.org ) or to the fantastic Columbus Hospice at 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909 or email (www.columbushospice.com ) in Memory of Diana Jones. God Bless You All.

On Behalf of our precious daughter Diana, we want to thank the Owners and Members of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary for providing the support necessary to make our last moments with our daughter Diana, easier to accept when you know, they care.

Fond memories and words of sympathy can be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for Diana's family. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 11, 2019