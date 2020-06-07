Diana
Schwartz
June 4, 2020
Columbus, GA- Diana Schwartz, of Columbus, GA, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born December 3rd, in Bucharest, Romania, known as "the Paris of South Eastern Europe", daughter of the late Izzy and Clarice Schwartz. Growing up, Diana excelled in all academic studies alongside exposure to music, dance, language, and art.
Diana graduated from Tel-Aviv University, "Summa Cum Laude" master's degree in Philology and linguistics in English, French, and German languages. Soon after, she was employed by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and later as assistant to the director of Citrus Marketing headquarters in London.
From the onset of marrying concert violinist Sergiu Schwartz, Diane devoted herself to her husband's career and together they traveled to four continents.
Upon moving to New York City with her husband, Sergiu Schwartz, Diana worked as a travel coordinator for the American Jewish Congress, followed by her assistant position in the Agnes Bruneau PR and marketing, representing top classical music artist from Columbia and ICM artist management.
Following the appointment in 1990 of her husband as violin and chamber music professor at the "Harid Conservatory of Music" in Boca Raton, FL. Know from the inception as the "Curtis of the South, "Diana dedicated much of her time and passion to supporting her husband's teaching and performance activities, while taking personal interest in helping US and International students. Upon the appointment of her husband Sergiu Schwartz to the prestigious position of distinguished violin professor "Sue Marie and Bill Turner" endowed chair at CSU Schwob School of Music, Diana and Sergio moved to Columbus, GA in 2006.
Diana's exquisite taste for art, elegant esthetics, love of gardening, were brought together in their beautiful home in Columbus, Georgia, where she enjoyed so much entertaining friends and his students, but cut short by the diagnosis of her terminal illness summer of 2016. Throughout this difficult time Diana's brave battle was kept private due to her dignified and introverted nature, while she continued to attend all concerts, showing support and genuine love for her students, faculty, administration and all patrons who got to interact with her.
For the past four years Diana has fought a brave and difficult battle with her cancer. She finally succumbed to this disease, despite being treated at several prominent cancer centers such as MD Anderson and Mayo Clinic, always with her loving and devoted husband at her side. As her illness progressed, Diana was no longer able to attend the concerts and students she loved so much.
Diana is survived by her husband, Sergiu Schwartz of Columbus, Georgia, her brother Robert, sister-in-law Clara, niece Karin and nephews Daniel and Michael, all residing in Israel.
The family would like to thank Diana's caring team of doctors in Columbus, Houston, Phoenix, and Atlanta, as well as the Home Care and Columbus Hospice team of dedicated and caring nurses.
Instead of flowers please direct your kind donation in Diana's memory, to the Violin Scholarship Fund at CSU to benefit the talented students she loved so much.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.