Diana Sue
Cain
June 27, 1959-
August 31, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Diana Sue Cain, 60, of Phenix City, AL passed away peacefully Saturday evening, August 31, 2019 in the comfort of her home with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm EST on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City with Father David Hamm officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm EST at the funeral home.
Diana was born June 27, 1959 at Fort Benning, GA to Eva Maria Milstead and the late A.C. Milstead. She retired from the Department of Defense after 32 years of service as a military pay supervisor. She enjoyed cooking, arts and crafts, cruises, traveling, visiting the beach, and playing Monopoly the board game. But most of all she loved spending time with her family. Diana was a selfless woman who put everyone else's needs ahead of her own and will be dearly missed by her family.
She is survived by her mother, Eva Maria Milstead, her beloved husband of 37 years, Thomas Cain, son, Coley Cain and wife Jessica, very precious granddaughter Emmilein Marie Cain, step-daughter Candace Cain, two sisters, Linda Spear, and Patricia Miller and husband Rusty, mother-in-law, Betty Cain, and a host of nieces, nephews and many caring friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019