Diane
Carter
February 12, 1953-
January 01, 2020
Phenix City, Al.- Diane Carter, 66 of Phenix City, AL. died Wednesday, January 01, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, January 05, 2020 at Crawford United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Kroger officiating. Interment will be held at Crawford Cemetery, Phenix City, AL. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service at the church according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Ga. 31907
Diane was born February 12, 1953 in Bowden, Georgia daughter of the late Magdleane Myers Ray and Fletcher Marcella Myers. She was a home maker and member of Crawford United Methodist Church. Diane loved flowers, decorating her home and spending time with her family.
Other than her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her brothers Jerome Myers and Harold Myers.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Roger Carter of Phenix City, Al., daughter, Rena McMullen (Allen) of Midland, GA., grandchildren, Mason Meadows and Anna Meadows, sisters, Faye McLeroy (Ernest) of Valley, Al., Reba Carter (Harold) of Salem, Al., brothers, F.M. Myers (Debbie) of Valley, Al., Ray Myers (Betty) of Carrollton, Ga., Julian Myers (Donna) of Valley, Al.
Flowers will be accepted, those so desiring may make contributions in memory of Diane to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Road Columbus, Ga. 31909 or www.columbushospice.com
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020