Diana Faye
Reed
March 15, 1953-
October 11, 2019
Columbus, GA- Diana Faye McCauley Reed, 66, of Fortson, Georgia died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 1:00 in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, Georgia with Reverend Tommy Henschel and Reverend Eddie Smith officiating. Family will visit with friends on the evening of Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm unitl 7:00 pm in the St. Elmo Room at Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, Georgia.
Diana Faye McCauley Reed was born on March 15, 1953 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to the late Thelma Seese McCauley and Weldon McCauley. She was married to Greg Reed and they have lived in the Columbus, Georgia area since 1980. Mrs. Reed was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She was a member of Conerstone Baptist Church in Ellerslie, GA.
She is survived by her loving husband, Greg Reed of Fortson, Georgia; her children: Michael Reed and his wife, Ami of Midland, Georgia and Michelle Maddox and her husband Dean of Fortson, Georgia; her grandchildren: Connor Reed and Kaylan Maddox; her brother, Steve McCauley of Fortson, Georgia; her mother-in-law, Virginia Reed; and numerous other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, those so desiring may contribute to the in honor of Mrs. Reed. To share fond memories and condolences with the family please visit www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 13, 2019