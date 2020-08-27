Dianne Clark

Barber

April 6, 1948-

August 25, 2020

Columbus, GA- Ms. Dianne Clark Barber, 72, was born in Greenwood, SC April 6, 1948. She lived the majority of her life in Columbus, GA. Dianne was a lifelong member of Edgewood Baptist Church.

She was the oldest child born to the late Dacus Eakin Clark Sr. and Miranda Hollon Holton. She graduated high school from Cocoa High School in Cocoa, FL. She went on to receive her Bachelors and Master's Degree in Education. She was an alumni of Florida State University and the University of Georgia. Dianne worked for the Muscogee County School District as a school social worker for 28 years.

As a child, her family moved a few times living in Marietta, GA, Biloxi, MS, El Paso, TX and eventually settling in Cocoa, FL where her father worked for NASA. After graduating high school Dianne moved to Washington D.C. and had a brief stint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation where she met her husband, John E. Barber. After marriage, they moved to Columbus, GA and had one son, Jonathan Shawn Barber. She remained in Columbus until her passing. Dianne made many friends over the years, had a passion for helping others in need, and she loved to laugh.

Surviving are her son Shawn, daughter-in-law Cresta, grandsons John and Matthew of Williamson GA. Other family include sister Debbie Ward (Chuck) of Longview, WA, brothers Dacus Clark Jr. (Marcia) of Cocoa Beach, FL, and Robert Clark of Cocoa, FL. Her nieces include Hollon Oliver (Cliff) of Hamilton, MT, Kate Ward of Longview, WA, Alexx Ferrel (Ben) of Clive, IA, Jennifer Scherer of Titusville, FL, and her former husband John E Barber of Midland, GA. Also surviving are many cousins, aunts and great nieces and nephews. She has been blessed with many descendants.

Burial and celebration of life will take place at a future date.





