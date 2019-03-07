Dianne

Hawkins



March 5, 2019

Inman, SC- Dianne Harper Beebe Hawkins, 72, of Inman, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was the loving wife of Billy E. Hawkins for 26 years.

Mrs. Hawkins was a native of Columbus, GA and a daughter of the late Marvin Roy and Thelma Vernon Harper. She was the owner and cosmetologist of Advance Appearance Styling Salon and she attended Rock Hill Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Melinda A. (Kenneth) Jones of Columbus, GA; step-daughters, Kelly (Greg) Causey of Fort Mill, SC and Amy (Jason) Daly of Parris Mountain, SC; brother, Bobby Harper of Memphis, TN; three grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, Tommy Beebe and a brother, Gerald Harper.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Monty King and Rev. Billy Rice officiating. Interment will be in Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

The family will be at 231 Chapman Road, Inman, during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be made to Rock Hill Baptist Church, Building Fund, 2740 Bishop Road, Inman, SC 29349.

