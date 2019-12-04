|
|
Dixie Ann
Wuenschel
October 25, 1954-
November 20, 2019
Columbus, GA- Dixie Ann Wuenschel, 65, of Columbus passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home. A celebration of life gathering will be held from 12:00 until 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the family's home, 109 26th St., Columbus, GA 31904.
Dixie was born October 25, 1954 in Colquitt, GA, the daughter of Jeff and Viola Grimsley Starling. She lived most of her life in Columbus and raised her family here. She enjoyed Bingo and playing cards with her friends and always looked forward to trips to the casino. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Betty Jean Jones.
Survivors include her children, Terri Hatcher and her husband, Bobby of Smith Station, AL, Michael Wuenschel of Columbus, Adam Wuenschel and his wife, Misty of Upitoi, Cynthia Starling of Columbus; six brothers, Billy (Jan) Reedy of Buena Vista, CA, Tommy (Theresa) Starling of Midland, Donnie Starling of Columbus, Ricky Starling of Columbus, Charles Starling of Georgia, Eddie Starling of Columbus; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Georgia Cremation – Columbus, 7500 Veterans Parkway is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 4, 2019