Dixie L.
Hall
March 28, 1931-
July 30, 2020
Columbus, GA- Elder Dixie Lee Hall of Columbus transitioned to her heavenly home peacefully Thursday at her residence. She was 89 years of age.
A daughter of the late Ike Lee, Sr. and Bennie Lee Conway Nobles, Elder Hall was born in Suspension, Bullock County, AL and was a proud graduate of William H. Spencer High School, class of 1951. She was employed at Fieldcrest Mill and retired after 30 years of dedicated service. She loved the Lord and was a member of One Way Deliverance where she served as a Senior Elder, and the Missionary Outreach Ministries and in other capacities. She was honored to be the "Mother of the Church". Elder Hall was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Deacon Morris Hall, Sr., a son, Dennis Lewis Nobles, and two siblings, Ike Lee "Buck" Nobles, Jr. and Mattie Mae Nobles, one great grandson, Ezekial Nobles Jenkins.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: a son, Chad R. Nobles (Elizabeth "Ann"); a daughter, Patricia A. Kelly; four grandchildren, Sherlete Branscomb (Miles III), Ashley Nobles Jenkins, Chassity Nobles and Deaunte' Nobles; five great grandchildren, Jhamal Kelly, Gabriel Jenkins, Daniel Jenkins, Jaliyah Kelly, and Miles Branscomb IV; one step daughter, Ida Mae Lange (Edward); daughter-in-law, Eleanora Nobles; sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dot" Nobles; a spiritual son, Pastor Robert A. Jones and two devoted spiritual daughters; Lucille Jackson and Loretta Cooper, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Elder Hall will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at One Way Deliverance with Pastor Robert Jones officiating. The interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, 1 til 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
