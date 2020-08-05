1/1
Dixie L. Hall
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dixie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dixie L.
Hall
March 28, 1931-
July 30, 2020
Columbus, GA- Elder Dixie Lee Hall of Columbus transitioned to her heavenly home peacefully Thursday at her residence. She was 89 years of age.
A daughter of the late Ike Lee, Sr. and Bennie Lee Conway Nobles, Elder Hall was born in Suspension, Bullock County, AL and was a proud graduate of William H. Spencer High School, class of 1951. She was employed at Fieldcrest Mill and retired after 30 years of dedicated service. She loved the Lord and was a member of One Way Deliverance where she served as a Senior Elder, and the Missionary Outreach Ministries and in other capacities. She was honored to be the "Mother of the Church". Elder Hall was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Deacon Morris Hall, Sr., a son, Dennis Lewis Nobles, and two siblings, Ike Lee "Buck" Nobles, Jr. and Mattie Mae Nobles, one great grandson, Ezekial Nobles Jenkins.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: a son, Chad R. Nobles (Elizabeth "Ann"); a daughter, Patricia A. Kelly; four grandchildren, Sherlete Branscomb (Miles III), Ashley Nobles Jenkins, Chassity Nobles and Deaunte' Nobles; five great grandchildren, Jhamal Kelly, Gabriel Jenkins, Daniel Jenkins, Jaliyah Kelly, and Miles Branscomb IV; one step daughter, Ida Mae Lange (Edward); daughter-in-law, Eleanora Nobles; sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dot" Nobles; a spiritual son, Pastor Robert A. Jones and two devoted spiritual daughters; Lucille Jackson and Loretta Cooper, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Elder Hall will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at One Way Deliverance with Pastor Robert Jones officiating. The interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, 1 til 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Service
11:00 AM
One Way Deliverance
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 3, 2020
Mom,
Not here in body but we are here in spirit.we love you and will see you in heaven around God,'s throne.rest with dad.
Ida Lange
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved