Christopher M.
Hasbach, D.O.
May 1, 1942-
May 8, 2020
Midland, GA- Christopher Michael Hasbach D.O., age 78, of Midland, Georgia passed away on Friday May 8, 2020. No services are planned at this time.
Christopher was born May 1, 1942 in Westmorland County, PA. to his late parents June Chrisner Hasbach and Michael Hasbach. Christopher grew up in mining country where he learned a good work ethic. He joined the Marine Corp where he proudly served his country and was a Vietnam Veteran. After his Military service, Christopher worked in the steel plants before realizing he could use his God given talents in the medical field. Chris began his quest for his dream, his Doctorate at a later age, giving him the life years experiences that made him a compassionate physician. Dr. Hasbach retired from Columbus Surgical Associates and then volunteered his service at The Tree of Life Health Clinic for a while.
His passion was his faith and his family. And on occasion he loved the game of golf. He would say there are many life lessons in golf.
He set an example for his family on how to love and serve. He loved to share long meals and have conversations about life. That is how he did his teaching.
He will be greatly missed, but those of us that knew him are grateful for the time together. A favorite saying that he often quoted from his son was "Don't cry because it is over, smile because it happened."
Dr. Hasbach was preceded in death by; son, Matthew James Hasbach; mother, June Chrisner Hasbach; and father, Michael Hasbach. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kim Hasbach; daughter Taylor Michele Hasbach; brothers, Bob Hasbach and Tom Hasbach; nieces, nephews, other family members, many, many Patients, friends and Colleges to cherish his memories.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Hasbach family.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 11, 2020.