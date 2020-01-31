|
Foster, Sr.
August 8, 1932-
January 25, 2020
Cusseta, GA- Deacon Dock Foster, Sr., 87, passed Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 11:00 am at Rehobeth Baptist Church, 929 Preston Rd, Cataula, GA with Rev. Dr. Patrick O. Ivey officiating. Interment will follow at Kingsville Memory Gardens, Cusseta, GA according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm. Mr. Foster was born to the late Sam and Mammie Lowe Foster on August 8, 1932 in Cataula, GA. He was ordained as a deacon June 3, 1972, served faithfully as a member of the Rehobeth Male Chorus and Usher Board. Mr. Foster was preceded by 6 siblings, Rev. Rufus Foster, Joe Foster, Albert Foster, China Foster Watley, Isabelle Foster Shelton and Charlotte Foster West and a son, Dock Foster, Jr. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving and devoted wife of 20 years, Susie M. Thornton Foster; 6 children, Lucille Foster Terrell, Belinda (Michael) Blackwell, Joseph (Brinda) Foster, Warren (Tekeysia) Williams, Lester (Sandra) Williams and Kevin Brown; 2 sisters, Charlie Mae Wiggins and Mattie Kate Brooks; 2 special friends, Melvin Griffin and Sherrie Jones; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 31, 2020