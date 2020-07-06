Donald B.Caldwell, Sr.August 27, 1933-June 28, 2020Midland, GA- Mr. Donald B. Caldwell, Sr., 86, of Midland passed on Sunday, June 28, 2020. A private funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Joseph Baker will be officiating and Resident Bishop James E. Swanson, Sr. of Jackson, MS will deliver the Eulogy. Interment will follow in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. The service will be live streamed via the funeral home Facebook Page. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM p.m. at the funeral home located at 927 – 5th Avenue, Columbus. Strict social distancing will be enforced.Donald B. Caldwell was born on August 27, 1933 to the late Frank Henry Caldwell and Charlotte C. Caldwell in Jacksonville, Alabama. He received a B.S. degree in secondary Education from Alabama A & M University in 1954 and served in the Medical Corps of the United States Army for two years.Mr. Caldwell, who was referred to as the "Dean" of principals for the Muscogee County School District, served the Muscogee County School District for 43 years. He spent 32 years as principal of Cusseta Road Elementary School. In the 1960's, he taught Health Sciences at Spencer High School and was also principal of Second Avenue Elementary School. Mr. Caldwell was a dedicated member of St. James A.M.E. Church where he served in several capacities, most notably as a Steward and as Treasurer.Donald was an active Life member of the Delta Iota Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. for over 60 years. He also held Life Memberships with the United States Tennis Association, the Columbus Regional Tennis Association and the Alabama A & M University Quarterback Club.Mr. Caldwell was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed taking pictures, playing tennis, fishing, hunting and cooking. Barbecue was one of his specialties. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nettie Ruth Caldwell.Donald is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Irma J. Caldwell; two sons, Donald Jr. and Jamonn (Tammy) Caldwell; one daughter, Karlotta (Darrell) Brown, four grandchildren, Austen and Olivia Caldwell and Karlissa and Kayley Brown; one brother, Edward Caldwell, Jr., one sister, Eleanor Rosser and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Memorial contributions may be made by check or money order to the Alpha Onward and Upward Foundation, Inc., in memory of Donald B. Caldwell, Sr. Mail to P.O. Box 1551, Columbus, GA 31902.