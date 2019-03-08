Donald C.

Wells

May 20, 1985-

March 3, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mr. Donald C. "D.J." Wells passed peacefully Sunday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. He was 33 years of age.

The son of Mrs. Francis Wells Smith (Craig) and Mr. Donald Ingersoll (Diane) of Columbus, "D.J." was a Columbus native who was a 2003 graduate of George Washington Carver High School. He was an active member of the Marching Carver Tigers Band. Following high school, he attended culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in New York City, graduating in 2005 as a certified Sous Chef. He served as head chef at JR Bistro in New York, and also at the Olive Garden in Columbus for several years. He was a member of Cascade Hills Church. He was preceded in death by a sister Farrah Wells.

Survivors other than his parents include: his sister, Latoya Raimer (Montai); beloved nieces, Raevyn and Raechel Lewis, Jasmaine Watt and Janasa Raimer; his grandmother, Mrs. Amelia L. Wells; a special cousin, Tiara Well, a host of other relatives and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Wells will be held Saturday, March 9 2019 at 12 noon, Graveside at Evergreen Memory Park. Minister DeShawn Suggs will officiate. There will not be a public visitation. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the gravesite at 11:45 a.m. the day of the service.