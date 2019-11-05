Home

Coggins Funeral Home
321 Hannahs Mill Road
Thomaston, GA 30286
(706) 647-9681
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coggins Funeral Home
321 Hannahs Mill Road
Thomaston, GA 30286
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain View Baptist Church
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
Columbus, GA
Donald Kirkland


1935 - 2019
Donald Kirkland Obituary
Donald
Kirkland
July 14, 1935-
November 4, 2019
Thomaston, Georgia- Rev. Donald "Don" Kirkland age 84 of Thomaston Ga, died Monday November 4, 2019 at his residence.
Rev. Kirkland was born on July 14, 1935 in Slocomb Al, to the late Roy Kirkland and the late Alline Golden Kirkland. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Rev. Kirkland loved aviation and flew thirty years in Africa for the International Mission Board. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church where he served as Associate Pastor for many years. Rev. Kirkland also served as Associate Pastor at Zion Baptist Church in Suches Ga.
Survivors include his wife Mrs. Diane Kirkland of Thomaston Ga, daughters Mrs. Cindy Kirkland Cone of Pine Mountain Ga, Mrs. Sharon Kirkland (David) Timms of Pine Mountain Ga, step daughter Mrs. Teresa Hall Ponder of Lagrange Ga, step son Mr. Raymond (Michelle) Ponder of Suches Ga. 8 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Mountain View Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at Coggins Funeral Home on Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 5, 2019
