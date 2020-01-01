|
Donald Louis
Bloebaum
February 28, 1931-
December 30, 2019
Columbus, GA- Donald Louis Bloebaum, age 88, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1130 First Ave., Columbus, Georgia 31901; a memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM. An inurnment for Donald will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at Trinity Episcopal Church Mausoleum, following services.
Donald was born February 28, 1931 in St. Charles, Missouri; the son of William "Oscar" Fredrick Bloebaum and Goldie May Tuttle Bloebaum. Donald graduated from Deland High School and the University of Florida. On June 28, 1957, Don married Nancy Rice, they had two sons, Steve and Mike.
Donald was strong willed, quick witted, and had a strong work ethic. He is a man of faith, being a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and was committed to his wife of 62 years and his family whom he loved dearly. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf, these activities were always made better by spending this time with family and friends. Donald served in the U.S. Navy and as a member of the Columbus Rotary Club. Don retired from Florida Rock Industries as President of the Aggregates Group.
Don is preceded in death by: his parents Oscar and Goldie; a brother, Roy; and a granddaughter Sarah Ann Bloebaum.
Don is survived by: his wife, Nancy; two sons, Mike, Steve (Angela); two granddaughters, Stacey, Anna; one grandson, Cameron; a sister. Ann Rittman (Bill); several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends of family that will cherish his memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Bloebaum family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 1, 2020