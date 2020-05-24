Donald Marion

Haney

September 03, 1937-

May 18,2020

Columbus, Georgia- Donald Marion Haney died May 18, 2020 at the age of 82 Don began his career at Sears Roebuck Company as a Manager in both the Toy Department and the Farm Department. He later joined the force with the Columbus Police Department where he served almost 30 years. He served many roles: Officer, Detective, Sargeant and retired in the Property and Evidence Unit. Don was also known for his love of automobiles and antique cars. He spent many of his days restoring cars and attending car shows. He had several cars of his own that he traveled and participated in the shows including his "Rosebud", a 1952 Delta 88 two-door Holiday Coupe and "Precious"; a 1932 four-door Special Sedan. He truly loved working on cars and spending time teaching his son the appreciation of automobiles. Don was a was a great dad, a loving husband and an honorable policeman. Wife of 54 years, Sandra Vivian Haney of Columbus Son JD (Doug) Haney and wife Pat of Cataula, Ga Sister Audrey Bullock (Micky) Winston-Salem, NC Grand Daughter Jessica Curley (Daniel) and Great Grandson Connar. Cataula, Ga Sister in Law Suzanne Cope (Don) Midland, Ga Niece Margaret Spadaro and Great Nephew Mason Spadaro of Columbus Nephew Ben Cope (Los Angeles, CA) and Great Nephew Ace The family will forever be grateful to the kind nurses, caregivers and staff at Orchard View, who helped Don in his last journey. According to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA. 31907 a private family celebration of life will be held in Shiloh, Ga at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store