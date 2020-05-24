Donald Marion Haney
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Marion
Haney
September 03, 1937-
May 18,2020
Columbus, Georgia- Donald Marion Haney died May 18, 2020 at the age of 82 Don began his career at Sears Roebuck Company as a Manager in both the Toy Department and the Farm Department. He later joined the force with the Columbus Police Department where he served almost 30 years. He served many roles: Officer, Detective, Sargeant and retired in the Property and Evidence Unit. Don was also known for his love of automobiles and antique cars. He spent many of his days restoring cars and attending car shows. He had several cars of his own that he traveled and participated in the shows including his "Rosebud", a 1952 Delta 88 two-door Holiday Coupe and "Precious"; a 1932 four-door Special Sedan. He truly loved working on cars and spending time teaching his son the appreciation of automobiles. Don was a was a great dad, a loving husband and an honorable policeman. Wife of 54 years, Sandra Vivian Haney of Columbus Son JD (Doug) Haney and wife Pat of Cataula, Ga Sister Audrey Bullock (Micky) Winston-Salem, NC Grand Daughter Jessica Curley (Daniel) and Great Grandson Connar. Cataula, Ga Sister in Law Suzanne Cope (Don) Midland, Ga Niece Margaret Spadaro and Great Nephew Mason Spadaro of Columbus Nephew Ben Cope (Los Angeles, CA) and Great Nephew Ace The family will forever be grateful to the kind nurses, caregivers and staff at Orchard View, who helped Don in his last journey. According to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA. 31907 a private family celebration of life will be held in Shiloh, Ga at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 23, 2020
We've lost a good man, a good police officer, and I've lost an old friend. Whenever I think of big daddy Don, they'll always be fond memories. My sympathy for the entire family, but be proud of Don for the man he was.
Ronnie Pierson
Friend
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved