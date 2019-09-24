|
|
Donald Ray
Frazier
March 20, 1946-
September 23, 2019
Salem, AL- Donald Ray "Butch" Frazier, 73 of Salem, AL, passed away peacefully, Monday, September 23, 2019, surrounded by his family.
A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 3770 US Hwy 431 North, Phenix City, AL, 36867. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Don was born March 20, 1946 in Covington County, AL, son of the late Christopher B. and Lissie O. Olmstead Frazier. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. Don retired from over the road truck driving after over 35 years of service and served the students of the Phenix City School System as a Bus Driver and retired after 10 years of service. He was a Past Master of the Crawford Masonic Lodge, #863, F&AM, and Past Worthy Patron of the Order of The Eastern Star, Monroe Fuller Chapter.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Jean Frazier, and two brothers, Ronald Dewitt Frazier and Billy Wayne Frazier.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Patricia Ann Frazier and one daughter, Donna Renae Frazier.
To sign the online guest registry, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019