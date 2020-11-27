1/1
Donald Roberson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Roberson
December 26, 1947 - November 21, 2020
Smiths, Alabama - Mr. Donald Roberson, 72, of Smiths, AL passed Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Columbus, GA. A private funeral service will be held. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Roberson was born December 26, 1947 in Salem, AL in Salem, AL to the late R.T. and the late Maggie Roberson. He was formerly employed with Uniroyal in Opelika, AL, served in the United States Army and member of Concord Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Roberson; two children, Kimberly Reed and Nicholas (Kimberly) Roberson; three sisters, Dorothy Ashford, Minnie Arnold and Shayla (Bruce) Johnson; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved