Donald Roberson
December 26, 1947 - November 21, 2020
Smiths, Alabama - Mr. Donald Roberson, 72, of Smiths, AL passed Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Columbus, GA. A private funeral service will be held. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Roberson was born December 26, 1947 in Salem, AL in Salem, AL to the late R.T. and the late Maggie Roberson. He was formerly employed with Uniroyal in Opelika, AL, served in the United States Army and member of Concord Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Roberson; two children, Kimberly Reed and Nicholas (Kimberly) Roberson; three sisters, Dorothy Ashford, Minnie Arnold and Shayla (Bruce) Johnson; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign the guest registry.