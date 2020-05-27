Donald Scott
Whitley
May 18, 1940-
May 23,2020
Seale, Alabama- Donald Scott Whitley, 80 of Seale, AL, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA. Private graveside services will be held at Clear Springs Baptist Church in Coushatta, LA. Due to the circumstances surrounding the public health crisis, the family will have a memorial service in Columbus at a later date. A native of Butler, GA, Scott was born May 18, 1940, son of the late Leonard Eugene Whitley and Katie Mae Brown Whitley. He grew up in Columbus and was a graduate of Baker High School. Prior to retirement Scott was a stage lighting designer for 25 years, employed with King Stage Lighting. He was a longtime member and business agent for the local chapter of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Union (IATSE), working on movie, stage and theatrical productions, and as a projectionist. A member of Ladonia Baptist Church, he had a strong belief and faith in The Lord. Scott fulfilled a lifelong dream by learning to fly, enjoyed the fellowship of fellow light aviation pilots, and was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). He loved travelling, both while working and after retirement, and the friendships he made across the country. He was known for his sense of humor and as a master storyteller. Scott enjoyed camping, especially with his beloved granddaughter Madison. Most of all, he cherished his relationships with family and so many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Keith Whitley, his sister Emily O'Neal, and his brother Douglas Whitley. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Suzanne Sledge Whitley, his children Kevin Whitley, Ellijay, GA, daughters Kelli Whitley, Ellijay, GA and Kimberly Wood, Columbus, GA, step-daughters, Ruby Torralva, Houston, TX and Scarlett Sobolak, Bossier City, LA, step-son Matthew Pickett, Houston, TX, sisters Angela Benefield (Bobby), Fortson, GA, and Martha Kuykendall (Lee) of Ft. Smith, AR, brother Ricky Whitley, Westville, FL, 10 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services provided by McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA 31907. Those who wish may sign the guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 27, 2020.