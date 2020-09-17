Donita
Hugley
February 14, 1921-
September 12, 2020
Smiths Station, AL- Ms. Donita "Ms. Yookie" Hugley, 99, of Smiths Station, AL passed Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Graveside service will be 12 noon EST, Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Paul C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Crawford, AL with Rev. Dr. Raynetta Prevo-Williams, officiating. Visitation is Thursday, September 17, 2020 12 noon-5:00 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Hugley was born February 14, 1921 in Lee County, AL to the late Arch Whitehead and the late Liza Ann Duffy. She was a member of St. Paul C.M.E. Church where she served as a missionary.
Survivors include her four grandchildren, Lorenzo (Angela) Jones of Columbus, GA; Jennifer Thompson of Phenix City, AL; Alfornzie Jones, III and Reginal Jones both of Columbus, GA; 16 great grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign the guest registry.