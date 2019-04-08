|
|
Donna
Bernhardt
June 6, 1976-
April 4, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Donna Bernhardt, 42, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. EST, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Walter Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4 - 6 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Bernhardt was born June 6, 1976 in Hammond, IN to Carolyn Grenneau. She was a manager at Burger King in Valparaiso, IN and also worked at Walmart-Mart in Hopkinsville, KY.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Bernhardt; three children, Tiffany Thompson (William), Daniel Frazier (Jessica), and Charles Matthew Bernhardt; mother, Carolyn Grenneau; brother, David Grenneau; two grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2019