Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Bernhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Bernhardt


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Bernhardt Obituary
Donna
Bernhardt
June 6, 1976-
April 4, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Donna Bernhardt, 42, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. EST, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Walter Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4 - 6 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Bernhardt was born June 6, 1976 in Hammond, IN to Carolyn Grenneau. She was a manager at Burger King in Valparaiso, IN and also worked at Walmart-Mart in Hopkinsville, KY.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Bernhardt; three children, Tiffany Thompson (William), Daniel Frazier (Jessica), and Charles Matthew Bernhardt; mother, Carolyn Grenneau; brother, David Grenneau; two grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now