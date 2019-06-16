|
Donna
Deziel
October 9, 1971-
June 14, 2019
Phenix City, Alabama- Donna Marie Deziel, 47, of Phenix City, Alabama died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 beginning at 3:00 PM at First Assembly of God Church with Rev. Barry Danner officiating.
Donna was born October 9, 1971 in Waterbury Connecticut to Paul Joseph Deziel and Sue Hayes Deziel. She recently began a career as a pharmacy tech, previously working in the accounting field, was a very talented person that could do almost anything in a timely manner, always stayed busy and loved everyone. She enjoyed the gym, swimming, and yardwork. She was preceded in death by her father.
Surviving are her mother, Sue Deziel, 2 sons, Joey Barbieri and Jamie St. Pierre, a grandson Gio St. Pierre, a sister, Susie Brewer, her fiance, Jerry Jones, nephews, Paulie Brewer and Joseph Brewer, and a niece, Amber Thurston.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Alcoholics Anonymous or Columbus Hospice House.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 16, 2019