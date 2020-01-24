|
Mrs. Donna Kay Fripp
McLaurin
February 1, 1948-
January 23, 2020
Box Springs,, GA- Mrs. Donna Kay Fripp McLaurin, 71, of Box Springs, GA, died January 23, 2020 at her residence. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Wynnbrook Baptist Church in Columbus, GA with Rev. Craig Bowers officiating. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Ellaville, GA with Bro. Troy Fripp and Rev. Mark Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Saturday evening January 25, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM.
Mrs. McLaurin was born February 1, 1948 in Columbus, GA, the daughter of the late Claude Fripp Jr. and the late Elois Miles Fripp. She worked at The Bank of Ellaville as a bank officer and McLaurin & McLaurin, DDS as an accountant. Mrs. McLaurin was a faithful servant of Ebenezer Baptist Church and Wynnbrook Baptist Church in Columbus. She was a wonderful testimony to her children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. Dwight Oliver McLaurin of Box Springs, GA; two sons, Brian Wayne Barnhill (Wende) of Ellaville, GA, Dr. Scott Oliver McLaurin (Lindsay) of Columbus, GA; two daughters, Janet Barnhill DuToit (Buddy) of Columbus, GA and Michelle McLaurin Price (Harlan) of Fortson, GA. Also surviving are four sisters, Elaine Franklin (Jerry) of Ellaville, GA, Deborah Davis (Michael) of Louisville, KY, Darlene Rustin (Ray) of Buena Vista, GA, Vicki Yarbrough (Rufus) of Ellaville, GA; and one brother, Troy Fripp (Sharon) of Ellaville, GA. Mrs. McLaurin was known as "Grandma" by twelve beloved grandchildren and "Aunt Donna" to several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McLaurin was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister-in-law, Dean Fripp and Lancy and Shelia Fripp.
Pallbearers will include Major Drew Lanier, Shane Fripp, Stephen Fripp, CJ Yarbrough, Josh Mattson, Ray Rustin and Tommy Riley.
Memorials may be made to Wynnbrook Baptist Church Building Fund, 500 River Knoll Way, Columbus, GA 31904.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 24, 2020