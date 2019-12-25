|
|
Donna Marie
Bushaw
September 25, 1930-
December 19,2019
Columbus, GA- Donna Marie Bushaw, 89 (nee Graham), a wonderful mother, wife, and long-time resident of Columbus, GA passed away on December 19, 2019.
Born September 25, 1930 in Pontiac Michigan, Donna was the youngest of the four children (Wesley, Elizabeth, and William (all deceased) of the late Charles and Lottie Mae Graham.
Donna graduated Pontiac High School in 1948. She received her nursing degree from Harper Hospital School in Detroit, MI in 1951. She was a practicing nurse for several years until she met Jake Bushaw (deceased 1993) at Larcos Italian restaurant via the introduction of mutual friends. The two were married in May 1959 at Gesu Catholic Church in Detroit. As an Army Officer's wife, Donna explored the United States and the World with her husband with stories to tell from every place. Donna and Jake settled in Columbus, GA in 1969.
Donna was an avid gardener, was amazing at arts and crafts, cooking, and baking, and probably made the best pickles and spaghetti sauce ever. She was a very supportive mother and active in all of her children's endeavors. She also served as president of the PTA for different schools, volunteered as a nurse, and was president and treasurer of the Shaw High Band Parents association. For over twenty years, Donna volunteered at St. Anne Outreach Center and eventually became the director of the center for another ten years; she was very generous to all in need. She instilled in her children the importance giving back and paying it forward.
Donna is survived by her children, Susan who lives with her husband Alex Burns in Red Wing MN, Mary Beth who lives with her husband in Darren Tola in Ringgold, GA, and Karen who lives with her husband in Andrew Newton in Falls Church, VA. She was a proud grandmother to Jacob and Steven Burns, Cynthia and Charles Tola, and Ella and Elias Newton. She then became a very proud great grandmother to Alexander Pike, born to Christina (nee) Tola and Michael Pike. She is preceded in death by her son Michael who died in 2009.
A Funeral Mass will be held on December 28th at 11:30 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2000 Kay Circle, Columbus, GA. December 27th a Rosary will be at 6:30 PM followed by a Wake and Eulogy.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 25, 2019