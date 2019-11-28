|
|
Donna
Parker
11/11/2019
Washington, Iowa- Donna Parker, age 87, of Washington, Iowa, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Rosewood Memory Care Center at Halcyon House in Washington.
Services were held on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Washington, Iowa. Interment was held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice Compassus and the United Methodist Church Choir. The Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent for Donna's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Russell Parker of Washington, IA; sons: Donald Eugene Parker and wife Patricia of Cedar Rapids, IA; Russell Allen Parker and wife Heidi of Ottumwa, Iowa and Dwight Clarence Parker and wife Thau of Columbus, GA; daughter, Diane Albers and husband Gary of Walford, IA; six grandchildren: Patrick Parker, Dr. Kelley Parker Peterson, Abraham Parker, Olivia Parker, Bryan Roeben, and Tyler Albers; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Berrier and wife Donna of Swisher, IA; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 28, 2019