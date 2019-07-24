Donnie Charles

Barber

January 12, 1942-

July 18, 2019

Fortson, GA- Donnie Charles Barber, 77 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 26, 2019 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL with Dr. Don Wilhite officiating according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.

He was born on January 12, 1942, in Greely, Colorado and raised in Birmingham, Alabama to his late parents, Dan and Mildred Winter Barber. Don attended Auburn University and graduated from Montevallo University with honors. Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a combat pilot in Viet Nam and flew over 213 combat missions. He was awarded 2 distinguished Flying Crosses, 13 Air Medals and numerous awards. With rank of Captain, Don returned to civilian life and was founder of Ac-U-Kwik, a directory for corporate pilots and ran the business until his retirement.

After retirement, Don's life continued to be one of dedicated service to his family and friends.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Patrick Mossey and step- daughter, Stephanie Strong.

Left to mourn his passing is his wife of 47 years, Carol Ann Barber of Fortson, GA, their son, Chris Barber (Dana) Anchorage, AK, grandchildren, Justice, Eden and Noah, step-children, Tim Mossey of Ottawa, IL, Lynn Carroll of Ottawa, IL, step-grandchildren, Lindsey Davis, Tamra Ronning, Jamie Pendarvis, Ireland Strong, Patrick Strong, Joshua Baldwin, Kylie Carroll, John Carroll and Darby Carroll, and great-grandchildren, Beckham and Berkley.

Don was a friend to many and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .

