Dontrell Dwayne
Williams
April 27, 1993 -
September 23, 2019
Columbus, GA- Services for Dontrell Dwayne Williams are 12:00 Noon, Monday,
September 30, 2019 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 631 Chesterfield Avenue, Columbus, GA 31906. Viewing will be held at 11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services at the church).
Interment will follow at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, AL. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley, GA.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019