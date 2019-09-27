Home

Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(912) 825-0760
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Mt. Zion Baptist Church
631 Chesterfield Avenue
Columbus, GA
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
New Mt. Zion Baptist Church
631 Chesterfield Avenue
Columbus, GA
Dontrell Dwayne Williams


1993 - 2019
Dontrell Dwayne Williams Obituary
Dontrell Dwayne
Williams
April 27, 1993 -
September 23, 2019
Columbus, GA- Services for Dontrell Dwayne Williams are 12:00 Noon, Monday,
September 30, 2019 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 631 Chesterfield Avenue, Columbus, GA 31906. Viewing will be held at 11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services at the church).
Interment will follow at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, AL. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley, GA.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
