Doreen Faye
Hall
November 16, 1952-
November 29, 2019
Box Springs, GA- Doreen Faye Hall, age 67, of Box Springs, GA. passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 in Parkhill Cemetery with Dr. Tim Jones officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Doreen was born in Ft. Benning, GA. on November 16, 1952 daughter of the late James D. Shields Martha J. Lemasters Shields. She was a lifelong area resident and a 1972 graduate of Baker High School. She was always proud of working her first job at Dairy Queen to become independent. Doreen was employed by the Muscogee County School District as a Cafeteria Manager for 33 years. It was always important to her that every child in her care was provided with a proper, healthy meal, no matter what.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, shopping on HSN Network and spending time with her family at get togethers. Doreen also enjoyed crocheting, fishing and sewing. She had a heart of gold and will always be remembered and cherished by all who knew her.
Doreen is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Wade H. Hall, Jr. of Box Springs, GA; two sons, Johnathan W. Hall (Erica) of Atlanta, GA. and Christopher D. Hall (Charlotte) of Baxley, GA; brother, Jim D. Shields (Tracy) of Columbus, GA; grandchildren, Teresa Hall, Sean Hall, Sabrina Bryant, Lilly Hall, Ethan Hall, Alisha Hall, Travis Hall and Courtney Hall; great grandchildren, Janette "Punky" Cariel and Gabriale Ragan and numerous other great grandchildren and extended family.
Doreen believed "That which is striking and beautiful is not always good; but that which is good is always beautiful." She is and will always be a woman who is beautiful because of her warm heart." She will forever be loved.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 29, 2019