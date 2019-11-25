Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Bratcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris C. Bratcher


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris C. Bratcher Obituary
Doris C.
Bratcher
July 30, 1945-
November 21, 2019
Ocala, FL- Doris C. Moore Bratcher, 74 of Ocala, Florida passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 after a brief illness. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am, on Monday November 25, 2019, with a viewing at 10:00 am at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus, GA with interment in Memory Gardens in Columbus, GA.
Born July 30, 1945 in Columbus GA. Mrs. Bratcher was the daughter of the late J.W. Moore and the late Lonie B. Moore Gilbert. She was a Professor and taught for 30 years at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa. Thereafter retirement, she moved to Ocala, Florida to be close to her Son, grandchildren, and other family members.
Survivors include her Son Walt (Crystal) Bratcher of Ocala, FL. Grandchildren Grace and John Bratcher of Ocala, Fl. Sister Martha Brazeale of Moultrie GA, Brother Rex (Janis) Moore of Prattville, AL, Brother Ken (Barbara) of Ellerslie, GA. Several Nieces, Nephews, and Friends. Special Friends Nancy Burley of Sheldon, Iowa, Theresa Davis of Spenser, Iowa.
Memorials may be made to Salvation Army, Red Cross, and Ronald McDonald House.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00am at the Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus GA.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Bratcher family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -