Doris C.
Bratcher
July 30, 1945-
November 21, 2019
Ocala, FL- Doris C. Moore Bratcher, 74 of Ocala, Florida passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 after a brief illness. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am, on Monday November 25, 2019, with a viewing at 10:00 am at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus, GA with interment in Memory Gardens in Columbus, GA.
Born July 30, 1945 in Columbus GA. Mrs. Bratcher was the daughter of the late J.W. Moore and the late Lonie B. Moore Gilbert. She was a Professor and taught for 30 years at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa. Thereafter retirement, she moved to Ocala, Florida to be close to her Son, grandchildren, and other family members.
Survivors include her Son Walt (Crystal) Bratcher of Ocala, FL. Grandchildren Grace and John Bratcher of Ocala, Fl. Sister Martha Brazeale of Moultrie GA, Brother Rex (Janis) Moore of Prattville, AL, Brother Ken (Barbara) of Ellerslie, GA. Several Nieces, Nephews, and Friends. Special Friends Nancy Burley of Sheldon, Iowa, Theresa Davis of Spenser, Iowa.
Memorials may be made to Salvation Army, Red Cross, and Ronald McDonald House.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00am at the Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus GA.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Bratcher family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 25, 2019