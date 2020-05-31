Doris L.
Young
December 20, 1932-
May 23, 2020
Columbus, GA- Doris Louise French Young, age 87, of Columbus, GA, died on May 23, 2020.
Doris was born on December 20, 1932 in Breckenridge, Michigan; the daughter of Bertram Earl French and Ellen Federspiel French. Doris was born and raised in Breckenridge, Michigan; she married the man of her dreams, Robert Jay Young Sr., on September 16, 1960. Bob's military career brought them to Columbus, where they started and raised their family. Doris enjoyed bowling in her younger years and was a dedicated member of her church family, St. Mathew Evangelical Lutheran Church. Doris loved ice hockey and became a huge fan of the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Columbus River Dragons. She continued attending games just up until a few months ago. Her and Bob also enjoyed dining out and attending the Springer Opera House. Doris was a devoted, wife, mother, and homemaker, whom loved her family dearly.
Doris is preceded in death by: her parents; one sister, Donna Cole, and one brother Dean French.
Survivors include: two daughters, Sue Ellen Young Spooner, Patti Ann Young Vinson; two sons, Robert J. Young, Jr., Bradley Wayne Young; three grandchildren, Rachel Spooner, Brittany Gregory, Marcus Reynolds; four great grandchildren; one brother, Terry French; and many family members and friends of the family that will cherish his memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Young family.
