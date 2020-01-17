Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Doris Lillian Bennett


1926 - 2020
Doris Lillian Bennett Obituary
Doris Lillian
Bennett
October 23, 1926-
January 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Doris Lillian Bennett, 93, of Columbus, GA. passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. with Dr. Tim Jones officiating. A private burial will take place at Main Post Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until service time.
Mrs. Bennett was born in Morris, AL. on October 23, 1926 to the late Truett Harris and Etha Maude Peavy Harris. She was an area resident for many years and a member of Britt David Baptist Church and the W.M.U. Sunday School Class. Mrs. Bennett was employed at Ft. Benning's Adjutant General's office and later retired with the Columbus Consolidated Government. She was preceded in death last year by her loving husband, William T. Bennett.
Survivors include a daughter, Emy Perry and husband Earle of Lakeland, FL, two sons, Clifton Bennett and wife Doraine of Columbus, GA. and Warren Bennett of Columbus, GA., 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 5 great- great grandchildren.
Fond memories and condolences may be left for the Bennett family at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 17, 2020
