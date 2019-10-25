|
|
Doris
Pharrams
January 19, 1940-
October 20, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Doris Pharrams, 79, passed on Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Howard Chapel A.M.E Church with Rev. Loretta Fuller, Pastor, officiating and Rev. Dr. Lorenza Pharrams, eulogist. Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Pharrams was born on January 19, 1940 in Russell County, AL to the late Rev. John T. and Anna Jones. She graduated from Russell County Training School in Russell County, AL and later went to work for Columbus Linen Services.
Survivors include two daughters, Debra A. Pharrams and Dr. Vanita C. Pharrams both of Phenix City, AL; two sons, Anthony L. Pharrams of Phenix City AL; Lorenza (Tamara) Pharrams of Deatsville, AL; two step sons, Willie B. Pharrams and Johnnie L. Pharrams both of Meza, AZ; two sisters, Murtis Jones and Mary (Keith) English both of Philadelphia, PA; two brothers, John Jones of Philadelphia, PA; Willie A. Jones of Phenix City, AL along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 25, 2019