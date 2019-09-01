Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Benning Cemetery
Fort Benning, GA
View Map
Doris Seaman


1926 - 2019
Doris Seaman Obituary
Doris
Seaman
March 29, 1926-
August 29, 2019
Columbus, GA- Doris McKinney Seaman, 93 of Columbus, Georgia died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Spring Harbor.
Doris was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Stella Mae Wood McKinney and Otis Lee McKinney, Sr. Her family moved to Macon, Georgia when she was a small child. Doris attended Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia. She met the love of her life Robert William Seaman, and they were married in December of 1946. Together they shared a long life in the military. While stationed at different Army bases Doris volunteered at the hospitals as a "Gray Lady". She was also involved with the Officers Wives Club. In addition to volunteering Doris enjoyed playing bridge, sewing, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Robert Evan (Sheryl) Seaman, her daughter, Judith Seaman (David) Evans; her grandchildren, Jason Seaman, Emily LaForce, Laura Styslinger, and Andrew Seaman; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Doris is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert William Seaman, and her brother Otis Lee McKinney, Jr.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Fort Benning Cemetery, Fort Benning, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Columbus Hospice, 7202 Moon Rd., Columbus, GA 31909.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
