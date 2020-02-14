|
Cataula, GA- Mrs. Doris Weaver Fitzpatrick, 80 of Cataula, GA passed Monday, February 10, 2020 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center, Columbus. Funeral services will be 11:00AM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church, 101 Friendship Street, Hamilton, GA, Rev. Lacoya Day, Pastor, officiating, Rev. Felix Worthen, eulogist. Interment will follow at the church cemetery according to Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Ave, Columbus, 706-327-9293. Visitation will be today, Friday February 14, 2020 from 1:00PM-6:00PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Fitzpatrick was born April 18, 1939 in Hamilton, GA to the union of the late John Wesley and Willie Mae Farley Weaver. She was baptized at an early age at Friendship Baptist Church and was a Deaconess at Longstreet Baptist Church. Mrs. Fitzpatrick leaves to cherish her memories her, daughter, Teresa Fitzpatrick; 5 sons, Robert(Pamela)Fitzpatrick, Bobby Fitzpatrick, Kenneth Fitzpatrick, Michael Fitzpatrick and Anthony Fitzpatrick; daughter in law, Betty Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Andrew III, Michael, Jr., Kimberly, Jay, Brittany, Brandon, Cherly, Calvin, Bontavia and Tosha; 6 great grandchildren; 1 daughter in law, Betty Fitzpatrick; 1 sister, Evelyn Talley; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2020