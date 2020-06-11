Dorothea Ann "Dot"
Williams
July 24, 1959-
June 5, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Dorothea Ann Echols Williams "Dot", 60, of Salem, AL passed June 5, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A private service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 with Pastor Barry Daner, officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Williams was born July 24, 1959 in Phenix City, AL to the late Mrs. Alberta Echols. She worked for the Russell County Court System for many years.
Survivors include her husband, Phillip Williams; two sons, Phillip "Shawn" (Amy) Williams and Justin Williams; one granddaughter, Alexandria Williams; two sisters, Bernice Hartman and Maxine Chattman; one brother, Donnie (Tammy) Echols; eight brother and sisters-in-law, Stephanie Echols; Bernice Echols Crosby; Catherine Morain, Eva Williams, Bernice Rutledge (Larry), Marilyn Freeman (Rusty), Fletcher (Shirley) Williams, Gilbert (Juanita) Williams; mother-in-law, Thelma Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 11, 2020.