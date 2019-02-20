|
|
Dorothea Anna Elisabeth
Miller
December 17, 1926-
February 14, 2019
Columbus, Ga.- Dorothea Anna Elisabeth Miller, 92, of Columbus died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her residence.
A private service will be held in Ft. Benning Main Post Cemetery according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus.
Mrs. Miller was born December 17, 1926 in Munich, Germany daughter of the late Leopold Valentin Adler and Maria Bayer Adler. She retired as an accounting clerk for the U.S. Army and was a member of the C.A.L.L. Columbus Academy for Life Long Learning and AFGE The American Federation of Government Employees.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Elmer Clayton Miller of Columbus, Ga., son, Robert G. Miller of Greenwood, S.C., two grandchildren, Ryan and Jason Miller and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019