|
|
Dorothea
Delaney
08/17/1930-
08/03/2019
Columbus, GA- Dorothea F. Fischer Delany, age 88, of Columbus, GA, died on August 3, 2019. Her family will hold a visitation for family and friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 10 am at Striffler Hamby's Edgewood Hall. Interment will be in Parkhill Cemetery.
Dorothea was born in Pfatter, Germany on August 18, 1930; the daughter of Josef Fischer and Karolina Huber Fischer. Dora was well known and loved in the community and her neighborhood. She married John Herbert Delaney on August 17, 1985, he passed on August 23, 2010.
While in her younger years she was in several bowling teams. She was a social person who loved to communicate, laugh with people, and enjoyed being active. From an early age, Dorothea was a strong and independent person, living her own life, and mastered her life until the very end.
She was member of St. Anne Catholic Church family, attending the services every Saturday until her age and her health made it too difficult for her. When she got the information of her cancer decease she arranged for everything and denied any treatment. She was prepared and looking forward to coming home and seeing her beloved parents and siblings again who preceded in death.
Dorothea is preceded in Death by: her husband John Hubert Delaney; her parents, Josef Fischer and Karolina Fischer; a brother, Josef Fischer; a sister, Elsa Moody; a brother, Arnold Fischer; a sister-in-law, Gisela Fischer; and a grandniece, Stephanie Kreiner.
Survivors include: a sister-in-law, Frida Fischer; a nephew, Werner Fischer of Tacoma; a niece, Romy (Helmut) Kreiner; a niece Gabi (Cord) Stehr and son Tommi; a niece, Josephine (Gerhard) Huber their children Nadine and Susi; two nephews, Werner Fischer and Josef Fischer both of Germany.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Delaney family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019