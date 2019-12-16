Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Pink Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann Pink Stephens


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Ann Pink Stephens Obituary
Dorothy Ann
Pink Stephens
March 7, 1941-
December 9, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Dorothy Ann Pink Stephens, 78, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, December 9, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Patrick Brown, pastor and Rev. John L. Pink, eulogist. Interment will follow in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Stephens was born March 7, 1941 in Auburn, AL to the late Clinton Pink, Sr. and the late Edith Echols Pink. She was a Seamstress and a member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Auburn, AL.
She is survived by one daughter, Mary L. (Michael) Jackson, Harker Heights, TX; one son, Christopher Stephens, Phenix City, AL; three sisters, Betty Jean (Franklin) Hardnett, Cassie Avery and Majorie Pink all of Auburn, AL; four brothers, Rev. John (Alberta) Pink and Harvey Pink both of Auburn, AL, Melvin (Beverly) Pink, Wetumpka, AL and David Pink, Port Jervis, NY; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -