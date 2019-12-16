|
Dorothy Ann
Pink Stephens
March 7, 1941-
December 9, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Dorothy Ann Pink Stephens, 78, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, December 9, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Patrick Brown, pastor and Rev. John L. Pink, eulogist. Interment will follow in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Stephens was born March 7, 1941 in Auburn, AL to the late Clinton Pink, Sr. and the late Edith Echols Pink. She was a Seamstress and a member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Auburn, AL.
She is survived by one daughter, Mary L. (Michael) Jackson, Harker Heights, TX; one son, Christopher Stephens, Phenix City, AL; three sisters, Betty Jean (Franklin) Hardnett, Cassie Avery and Majorie Pink all of Auburn, AL; four brothers, Rev. John (Alberta) Pink and Harvey Pink both of Auburn, AL, Melvin (Beverly) Pink, Wetumpka, AL and David Pink, Port Jervis, NY; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 16, 2019