Dorothy Ann Stewart
1939 - 2020
Dorothy Ann
Stewart
December 4, 1939-
September 16, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Dorothy Ann Stewart, 80, of Columbus passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 2930 Thomas Street, Columbus, GA 31906, Fr. Paul Pantiru will be officiating and Fr. Noel Danielewicz will deliver the homily. Interment will be held in Main Post Cemetery, Ft. Benning, GA 31905 according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Dorothy Ann Stewart was born on December 4, 1939 to the late Clinton and Sally Smith Grady in Columbus. She was retired after 50 plus years of nursing with the Medical Center and Chattahoochee Valley Home Health. She was a faithful member of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church for a number of years where she enjoyed working with the Outreach Ministry and fellowshipping with members of the congregation. Her spare time was spent gardening, fishing, grilling, traveling, and socializing with relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmie Lee Stewart, parents, Clinton and Sallie Grady, and grandson Jordan Stewart.
She leaves to cherish her memories six children, Yolanda Willis, Lacey, WA; Dr. Sonsia Richerson, Columbus, GA; Clinton Stewart, Fayetteville, GA; Dr. Reginald Stewart, Seattle, WA; Tracie Faniel (Darryl), Columbus, GA; and Rodney Stewart (Carolyn), Columbus, GA. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, close cousins, Sam DeVaughn Jr., John Smith Jr., and a host of other close relatives and friends.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 21, 2020
Mrs. Stewart and the Stewart family were great neighbors. When my father became very ill I asked Mrs. Stewart to check on him for me when I couldn't; I lived hours away. I could always count on her when I needed her. I could never thank her enough and I am eternally grateful. My condolences to the family.

Albert Young Tinsley Jr.
Albert Young Tinsley Jr.
Neighbor
September 21, 2020
She will be missed..IL never forget her smile and kind words..she had a fun sense of humor also..sincere condolences to the family.....
Wendy
Friend
