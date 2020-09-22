Dorothy AnnStewartDecember 4, 1939-September 16, 2020Columbus, GA- Mrs. Dorothy Ann Stewart, 80, of Columbus passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 2930 Thomas Street, Columbus, GA 31906, Fr. Paul Pantiru will be officiating and Fr. Noel Danielewicz will deliver the homily. Interment will be held in Main Post Cemetery, Ft. Benning, GA 31905 according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus.Mrs. Dorothy Ann Stewart was born on December 4, 1939 to the late Clinton and Sally Smith Grady in Columbus. She was retired after 50 plus years of nursing with the Medical Center and Chattahoochee Valley Home Health. She was a faithful member of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church for a number of years where she enjoyed working with the Outreach Ministry and fellowshipping with members of the congregation. Her spare time was spent gardening, fishing, grilling, traveling, and socializing with relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmie Lee Stewart, parents, Clinton and Sallie Grady, and grandson Jordan Stewart.She leaves to cherish her memories six children, Yolanda Willis, Lacey, WA; Dr. Sonsia Richerson, Columbus, GA; Clinton Stewart, Fayetteville, GA; Dr. Reginald Stewart, Seattle, WA; Tracie Faniel (Darryl), Columbus, GA; and Rodney Stewart (Carolyn), Columbus, GA. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, close cousins, Sam DeVaughn Jr., John Smith Jr., and a host of other close relatives and friends.