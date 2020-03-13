|
Dorothy Anne Randall
Berry
August 8,1929-
March 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Dorothy Anne Randall Berry, 90, of Phenix City, AL passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Columbus Hospice. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Macon Road Chapel, Rick Davison officiating with interment at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Berry was born August 8, 1929 in Phenix City, AL, the daughter of the late Robert and Maggie Mae Randall. She went to high school at Smiths Station High School. She would marry Mr. Robert O. Berry in August of 1947, spending countless treasured years together before his passing. Dorothy was a Cost Accountant for Columbus Carpet Mill for many years. She served on the board of Smith Station Fire Dept., ABWA, and Smiths AARP.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert O. "Bob" Berry; one daughter, Susan Martin; two siblings June Carden and Jack Randall. Survivors include two children, Lynn Berry Corwin and Roxanne B. Davison (Rick); six grandchildren, Heath Martin, Rodney Corwin, Ross Martin, Evan Davison, Craig Martin, and Whitney Davison.
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2020