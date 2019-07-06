Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church - Battle Community
1928 - 2019
Dorothy Beverly Obituary
Dorothy
Beverly
March 30, 1928-
July 1, 2019
Eufaula, AL- Dorothy Mae Beverly, 91, of Eufaula, AL, passed on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church - Battle Community, Eufaula, AL with Rev. Ike Richardson, pastor and Rev. Hoviet Dixon, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Dorothy Mae Beverly was born March 30, 1928 in Russell County, Alabama to the late Henry Beverly and the late Annie Bell (Ephrom) Beverly. She was a graduate of Russell County Training School, a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and an Eastern Star.
Survivors include four daughters, Norma (Kary) Washington, Diane (Frank) Gordey, Georgia Beverly and Amy Beverly; three sons, Gary Scott, Henry Beverly and Major (Wanda) Beverly; two sisters, Johnnie Mae Hooper and Mary (Robert) Bowman; three brothers, Miles Beverly, Andy (Lula) Beverly and Woody Beverly; 23 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 6, 2019
