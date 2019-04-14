Home

Dorothy Britt
Dorothy
Britt
December 30, 1940-
April 7, 2019
Columbus, GA- Dorothy Loretta Gibson Britt, age 78 of Columbus, GA went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 7, 2019. Private funeral services will be held at a later date.
Dorothy was born on December 30, 1940, in Columbus, GA; the daughter of William Wortham Gibson Sr. and Dorothy Lee Jones Gibson. Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Columbus. She was a homemaker, wife, and mother; she was a Baptist by faith. Dorothy enjoyed many things including, cooking, fishing; she loved her animals, especially her faithful cat Tango. Above all Dorothy loved her family, she enjoyed being a mother and she loved her savior; she was kind, she served others and often put others first. She will be dearly missed by her family and those that knew her.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willie Earl Britt Sr.; and a brother, Bill Gibson Jr; grandfather, John Wortham Gibson; grandmother, Burma Ruth Gibson; two paternal aunts, Vivian Gaynell Gibson, Martha Helen Gibson (Bob) Long; a paternal uncle, Aubrey (Ruby) Gibson; three maternal aunts, Helen Rush, Margaret Hamon, Mildred Highsmith; two maternal uncles, Ernest Jones and Jack Jones.
Survivors include; two sons, Gregory W Davis (Shelly) Tampa FL, Stacey Davis of Tampa, FL, a daughter, Teresa Fernquist (David); a sister: Shirley Gibson Williamson (Jimmy); a granddaughter, Nikki Garcia (Gabe); two great granddaughters, Jordyn Garcia, Londyn Garcia; a nephew, James B Williamson; two nieces, Leanne Williamson, Heather Felberg; two cousins, Robbie Long, Renee Bell; two great nieces, Katie Williamson, Aria Felberg; and two maternal aunts, Betty Stan, Gaynell Helke and several maternal cousins.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Britt family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019
