Dorothy Edwards
1935 - 2020
Dorothy
Edwards
December 29,1935-
September 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Dorothy Murdock Edwards was born on December 29, 1935, to the late Fred Murdock, Sr., and Lilla Moses Murdock in Lumpkin, Georgia. She went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020.
She accepted Christ at a young age at Greater St. Mark A.M.E. Church in Lumpkin, Georgia. In 1994, she joined South Columbus United Methodist Church under the leadership of Reverend Joseph Robinson. She remained a faithful member under the leadership of Reverend Reggie Williams until her passing. She served faithfully as the President of United Methodist Women, an Usher, and on the Bereavement Committee.
She attended Lumpkin High and Industrial School, graduating as the valedictorian of her class in 1954. She attended Savannah State University in Savannah, Georgia, on scholarship. She was a graduate of Post Graduate Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, Illinois, as a trained practical nurse in 1958. She was also a dental hygienist and in 1998, she retired as a federal employee from Fort Benning, Georgia.
Dorothy was united in holy matrimony to James Rufus Edwards on August 1, 1955, in Lumpkin, Georgia. To this union, five children were born. She was preceded in death by daughter, Janice Edwards Cook; son-in-law Renaldo Thomas, Sr.; great-great-grandchild, Raelyn Sanders; sister, Ossie Brown-Calloway; and brother, Fred Murdock, Jr.
Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories forever: husband, James Rufus Edwards of Columbus, Georgia; sons, James Michael (Shawanda Vanover) Edwards of Columbus, Georgia, and Jackie (Sherrie) Edwards, Sr., of Lockhart, Texas; daughters, Judith (Byron Williams) Edwards Thomas
of New Orleans, Louisiana, Jolonda (Franklin) Edwards Henley of Columbus, Georgia, and Tanecia Edwards Jackson of Columbus, Georgia; one son-in-law; 14 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sth. Clb. United Meth. Ch.
Memories & Condolences
October 6, 2020
To the Edwards family
I am sending heart felt condolences to your family . Mother Dorthy will be truly missed we love you all so much may God bless you all in this time and may God wrap his arms around all of you

Love the Moore family
Andrea moore
Friend
October 6, 2020
Miss Dot, thank you for being a wonderful United Methodist Women's mentor. I'll always remember our trips around South Georgia to attend UMW events. You will be missed.
Patsy J. Thomas
Friend
