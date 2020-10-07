Dorothy

Edwards

December 29,1935-

September 28, 2020

Columbus, GA- Dorothy Murdock Edwards was born on December 29, 1935, to the late Fred Murdock, Sr., and Lilla Moses Murdock in Lumpkin, Georgia. She went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020.

She accepted Christ at a young age at Greater St. Mark A.M.E. Church in Lumpkin, Georgia. In 1994, she joined South Columbus United Methodist Church under the leadership of Reverend Joseph Robinson. She remained a faithful member under the leadership of Reverend Reggie Williams until her passing. She served faithfully as the President of United Methodist Women, an Usher, and on the Bereavement Committee.

She attended Lumpkin High and Industrial School, graduating as the valedictorian of her class in 1954. She attended Savannah State University in Savannah, Georgia, on scholarship. She was a graduate of Post Graduate Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, Illinois, as a trained practical nurse in 1958. She was also a dental hygienist and in 1998, she retired as a federal employee from Fort Benning, Georgia.

Dorothy was united in holy matrimony to James Rufus Edwards on August 1, 1955, in Lumpkin, Georgia. To this union, five children were born. She was preceded in death by daughter, Janice Edwards Cook; son-in-law Renaldo Thomas, Sr.; great-great-grandchild, Raelyn Sanders; sister, Ossie Brown-Calloway; and brother, Fred Murdock, Jr.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories forever: husband, James Rufus Edwards of Columbus, Georgia; sons, James Michael (Shawanda Vanover) Edwards of Columbus, Georgia, and Jackie (Sherrie) Edwards, Sr., of Lockhart, Texas; daughters, Judith (Byron Williams) Edwards Thomas

of New Orleans, Louisiana, Jolonda (Franklin) Edwards Henley of Columbus, Georgia, and Tanecia Edwards Jackson of Columbus, Georgia; one son-in-law; 14 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store