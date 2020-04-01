|
|
Dorothy Helen (Markussen)
Carlsen
Sept. 26, 1929-
March 24, 2020
Columbus, GA - Age 90, died peacefully at home with family after a long battle with dementia and arthritis. Born in Brooklyn, New York of Norwegian Immigrants. Graduated from Ft Hamilton High School, Brooklyn, New York, and Lutheran Bible Institute, Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Our Saviours Lutheran Church in Brooklyn, New York.
She was a Parish Worker for the Lutheran Church, a pastor's wife, a world traveler, weaver, artist, active in the Columbus community, a woman of great faith, and a permanent resident of church pew: row 3, seat B. Everyone who met her loved her.
Survived by her husband of 61 years, The Reverend Harry A. Carlsen Jr. Family: Daughter: Martha Carlsen (Columbus, GA), Son: Jeffrey and Kami (Frecks) Carlsen (Lexington Park, MD), and grandchildren Christiania and John (Allen) Eitreim (Columbus, GA), Harry A. Carlsen III (Glendale, AZ), Karol Carlsen (Portland, ME), Astri Carlsen and Hannah Carlsen (Lexington Park, MD).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Thompson-Pound Art Program (TAP) of Columbus, GA c/o Chattahoochee Valley Episcopalian Ministries (CVEM), PO Box 5811, Columbus, GA 31906.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 1, 2020